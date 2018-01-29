FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 10:14 AM / a day ago

SFIL names leads for 8yr euro benchmark

Julian Baker

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (IFR) - SFIL, the 100% publicly owned, French leading local Government and Export Agency, rated Aa3/AA/AA- (Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch), has mandated BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP.Morgan, LBBW and NatWest Markets to lead manage its upcoming EUR-denominated benchmark fixed rate transaction. The transaction will carry a 8-year maturity and will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions.

The deal will be issued under the Issuer EMTN Programme, RegS Bearer Dematerialised format, HQLA Level 1 classification. FCA/ICMA Stabilisation.

Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.

