Jan 29 (Reuters) - SONAGI SGPS SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT MAUDE DA CONCEICAO SANTOS MENDONCA DE QUEIROZ PEREIRA REDUCED HER INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN SONAGI TO 14.02 PERCENT FROM 34.97 PERCENT

* INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING OF SODIM SGPS SA INCREASED TO 70.33 PERCENT

* SODIM TO SUSPEND ITS OBLIGATION TO LAUNCH TENDER OFFER OVER SONAGI FOR 120 DAYS

