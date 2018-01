Jan 30 (Reuters) - PRISMI SpA

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED ISSUANCE OF BONDS FOR MAXIMUM NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 10.5 MLN

* THE BONDS, WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 1,000 PER BOND, WILL BE OFFERED TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS

* BONDS WILL HAVE DURATION OF SIX YEARS AND WILL CARRY FIXED ANNUAL GROSS RATE OF 5 PCT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)