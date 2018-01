Jan 30 (Reuters) - BIOERA SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE REGIONAL TAX COMMISSION IN EMILIA ROMAGNA UPHELD THE COMPANY‘S APPEAL REGARDING A CHECK ON THE 2005 FISCAL YEAR

* THE PROVINCIAL TAX COMMISSION OF REGGIO EMILIA ASKED FOR 1.8 MILLION EUROS AS ADDITIONAL UNPAID TAX AND 1.8 MILLION EUROS AS FINE FOR THE UNPAID TAX

* THE REGIONAL TAX COMMISSION ALSO REIMBURSED LEGAL EXPENSES

