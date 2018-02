Jan 31 (Reuters) - INDEL B SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SHANGHAI JUNZHI ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT HAD ENTERED THE SHARE CAPITAL OF GUANGDONG INDEL B WITH AN 8 PCT STAKE

* SHANGHAI JUNZHI ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT IS A STRATEGIC MARKETING COMPANY IN CHINA

* INDEL B‘S STAKE IN GUANGDONG INDEL B WILL DECREASE FROM 40 PCT TO 36.8 PCT

