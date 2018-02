Jan 31 (Reuters) - ALP.I SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT WAS ADMITTED TO TRADING ON THE ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE

* ADMISSION FOLLOWED THE PLACEMENT OF 10.0 MLN NO-PAR VALUE ORDINARY SHARES FOR THE TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 100 MLN

* THE PLACEMENT WAS COMPLETED IN ADVANCE WITH REQUESTS FOR EUR 190 MLN

* PRICE PER SHARE OF THE PLACEMENT WAS SET AT EUR 10 PER SHARE

* TO START TRADING ON FEB. 1 ON AIM ITALIA

* ALP.I IS A SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISITION COMPANY WHICH HAS MEDIOBANCA AS ONE OF ITS PROMOTORS

Source text for Eikon: (Gdynia Newsroom)