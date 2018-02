Jan 31 (Reuters) - AS ROMA SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAD SOLD TO CHELSEA FC PLAYER EMERSON PALMIERI DOS SANTOS FOR EUR 20 MLN

* FEE COULD INCREASE BY UP TO EUR 9 MLN IF CHELSEA AND EMERSON PALMIERI ACHIEVE CERTAIN TARGETS

Source text: www.1info.it

