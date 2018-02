Jan 31 (Reuters) - Solutions 30 SE:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY Q4 REVENUE AT 84.8 MILLION EUROS VS 57.0 MILLION EUROS YR AGO

* EXPECTS TO RECORD IN 2018 A NEW YEAR OF SUSTAINED AND PROFITABLE GROWTH

