BRIEF-Varsav VR Updates 2018-2019 Strategy

Jan 31 (Reuters) - VARSAV VR SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT UNDER ITS UPDATED STRATEGY FOR 2018-2019 IT PLANS TO PRODUCE COMPUTER GAMES AND MOBILE APPLICATIONS OF VIRTUAL REALITY AND AUGMENTED REALITY

* PLANS TO EXPAND DEVELOPMENT OF COMPUTER GAMES ALSO FOR MOBILE DEVICES

* PLANS TO PROVIDE IT SERVICES FOR EXTERNAL CUSTOMERS, PARTICULARLY IN ‘VR’ AND ‘AR’ SOLUTIONS

* IN Q1 2018 PLANS TO LAUNCH CROWDFUNDING PORTAL ‘CROWDDRAGONS.COM’ THROUGH WHICH FUNDS FOR PRODUCTION OF COMPUTER GAMES AND MOBILE APPLICATIONS WILL BE RAISED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)