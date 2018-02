Feb 1 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY REACHES AGREEMENT WITH F.C. INTERNAZIONALE MILANO (INTER) ON TEMPORARY TRANSFER (LOAN) OF FOOTBALL PLAYER YUTO NAGATOMO

* TO PAY EUR 700,000 TO INTER FOR LOAN

* TO PAY EUR 200,000 TO INTER IF GALATASARAY BECOMES TURKISH LEAGUE CHAMPION

* TO PAY WAGE OF EUR 850,000 TO PLAYER YUTO NAGATOMO FOR 2017-2018 SEASON AND TO PAY EXTRA EUR 150,000 IF GALATASARAY BECOMES TURKISH LEAGUE CHAMPION

