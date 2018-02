Feb 1 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD (SPORTING):

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY REACHED DEAL WITH FUTEBOL SAD – PORTIMONENSE TO TRANSFER PLAYER LUMOR FOR 2.5 MILLION EUROS

* SPORTING WILL HOLD 50 PERCENT OF ECONOMIC RIGHTS TO THE PLAYER WITH AN OPTION TO REACH UP TO 80 PERCENT

* LUMOR TO JOIN SPORTING FOR FOUR YEARS AND A HALF WITH A POSSIBLE EXTENSION OF ONE YEAR

