Feb 1 (Reuters) - AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LP:

* NET ASSET VALUE AT DECEMBER 31 OF USD 1.18 BLN, OR USD 15.46 PER UNIT

* FY NET GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS USD 460.7 MLN VS USD 831.9 MLN YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)