Feb 1(Reuters) - CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT CONCLUDED VIA UNIT NON PERFORMING ASSETS THE ACQUISITION OF A VEHICLE COMPANY OWNING A PROPERTY IN MILAN

* THE OPERATION INVOLVES AN INVESTMENT OF UP EUR 1 MLN

* NON PERFORMING ASSETS HAS ALSO GIVEN TO A THIRD PARTY AN OPTION FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THE VEHICLE WHICH CAN BE EXERCIZED NO LATER THAN FEB 28, 2019

* THE PRICE OF THE OPTION CAN GRANT NET PROCEEDS OF EUR 0.3 MLN

