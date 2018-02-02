UPDATE 1-Norwegian salmon firms pays NOK 948 mln to boost output by 7,897 tonnes per year

(Adds more)

Feb 2 (Reuters) -

* The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said 47 companies in the salmon industry had applied for new licences for around 2 percent production growth (in those production zones which are allowed to grow)

* Norway’s salmon companies apply for new licences under new “traffic light” system for nok 948 million

* New licences give potential annual production increase of 7,897 tonnes, which is around 95 percent of growth offered

* The new growth system was launched by the government in 2017 and deadline for applications was January 31 2018

* Later in 2018 there will be a second round of awards and this time under auctions

* The auctions will take place during spring 2018 (while the awards of 7,897 tonnes was made under fixed prices)

* Known as the “traffic light” system, the new regulation uses a red, green and yellow colour coding system to identify which regions are allowed to grow based on environmental factors such as the prevalence of sea lice

* In addition to the new licences the Norwegian salmon companies has potential to increase production in existing production facilities and total growth in 2018 is expected around 9 percent, the Norwegian Seafood Council has predicted earlier Source text: here (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)