FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 2, 2018 / 7:21 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Norwegian salmon firms pays NOK 948 mln to boost output by 7,897 tonnes per year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more)

Feb 2 (Reuters) -

* The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said 47 companies in the salmon industry had applied for new licences for around 2 percent production growth (in those production zones which are allowed to grow)

* Norway’s salmon companies apply for new licences under new “traffic light” system for nok 948 million

* New licences give potential annual production increase of 7,897 tonnes, which is around 95 percent of growth offered

* The new growth system was launched by the government in 2017 and deadline for applications was January 31 2018

* Later in 2018 there will be a second round of awards and this time under auctions

* The auctions will take place during spring 2018 (while the awards of 7,897 tonnes was made under fixed prices)

* Known as the “traffic light” system, the new regulation uses a red, green and yellow colour coding system to identify which regions are allowed to grow based on environmental factors such as the prevalence of sea lice

* In addition to the new licences the Norwegian salmon companies has potential to increase production in existing production facilities and total growth in 2018 is expected around 9 percent, the Norwegian Seafood Council has predicted earlier Source text: here (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.