Feb 5 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA

* ENTRIES FOR OVER 98% OF ROBYG‘S SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED IN TENDER OFFER ANNOUNCED BY BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED, INTERMEDIARY IN TENDER, PEKAO INVESTMENT BANKING, SAYS

* BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED RESOLVES TO BUY ROBYG‘S SHARES ALTHOUGH SOME CONDITIONS, LIKE CHANGES IN SUPERVISORY BOARD AND CONCLUSION OF STRATEGIC AGREEMENT, HAVE NOT BEEN FULFILLED

Source texts: bit.ly/2Eib73E, bit.ly/2FJzDrm

