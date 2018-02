BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow Plans To Issue Up To 12.7 Mln Series E Shares

Feb 6(Reuters) - ZAKLADY PRZEMYSLU CUKIERNICZEGO OTMUCHOW SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS WILL VOTE ON MARCH 5 ON SHARE CAPITAL RAISE VIA SERIES E SHARES ISSUE

* PLANS TO RAISE CAPITAL BY NOT LESS THAN 0.20 ZLOTYS AND NOT MORE THAN 2.5 MLN ZLOTYS

* TO ISSUE UP TO 12.7 MLN SERIES E SHARES AT NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.20 ZLOTYS PER SHARE IN CLOSED SUBSCRIPTION

* COMPANY‘S SHAREHOLDERS TO HAVE RIGHTS ISSUE OF 1 NEW SHARE FOR EVERY 1 SHARE HELD

* DAY OF PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS SET ON JUNE 7, 2018

* SERIES E SHARES TO BE PAID FOR IN CASH

