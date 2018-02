BRIEF-Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas Says Does Not Meet Capital Adequacy Ratios, Plans Share Issue

Feb 6(Reuters) - Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas:

* SAYS THAT AS AT JAN. 1 ITS CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO TIER I (CET I) OF 10.71% AND NON-CONSOLIDATED TIER I (CET I) OF 10.84%, AS WELL AS NON-CONSOLIDATED TCR RATIO OF 13.62% WERE ABOVE NEW REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS FOR 2018

* SAYS MANAGEMENT WILL TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTIONS TO MEET NEW REQUIREMENTS

* AMONG OTHERS, IT PLANS TO INCREASE THE BANK‘S SHARE CAPITAL THROUGH A SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE SHOULD BE CARRIED OUT WITHIN 6 MONTHS, UPON RECEIVING NECESSARY APPROVALS

* SAYS BNP PARIBAS SUPPORTS THE MANAGEMENT IN IMPLEMENTATION OF THE ACTIONS AIMED AT MEETING REQUIRED CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIOS

