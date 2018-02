Feb 7(Reuters) - SETANTA ALTERNATYWNA SPOLKA INWESTYCYJNA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT DECIDED TO MAKE A 3.9 MLN ZLOTY WRITE-DOWN DUE TO DECREASE IN VALUE OF ITS FINANCIAL ASSETS

* WRITE-DOWN REFLECTS LOSS OF VALUE OF 80% STAKE THAT COMPANY HOLDS IN KANTORINO SP. Z O.O.

* WRITE-DOWN WILL IMPACT COMPANY‘S 2017 NET FINANCIAL RESULT BY 3.9 MLN ZLOTYS BUT WILL NOT INFLUENCE ITS LIQUIDITY

