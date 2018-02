Feb 7 (Reuters) - BIOORGANIC RESEARCH AND SERVICES SA (BIONATURIS):

* SAYS GETS PATENT IN UNITED STATES FOR ITS MOLECULE USEFUL IN IMMUNOTHERAPY FOR CANINE LEISHMANIASIS

* SAYS GETS 196,300 EURO GRANT TO DEVELOP THE PROJECT, TO APPLY FOR MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF BNT005 IN ARGENTINA

