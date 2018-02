Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SOCIMI SA :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT IS CONSIDERING VARIOUS ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING DELISTING OR MERGER, FOR ITS SUBSIDIARY BAY HOTELS

* LAUNCHES A STANDING OFFER TARGETED AT ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF BAY HOTELS AT 7.75 EUROS PER SHARE, ABOVE EPRA NAV VALUATION PER SHARE OF 7.71 EUROS

