Feb 8(Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA:

* FY PROPERTY RESULT 209.9 MILLION EUROS VS 210.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING RESULT BEFORE RESULT ON THE PORTFOLIO 172.0 MILLION EUROS VS 172.0 MILLION EUROS

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE 137.4 MILLION EUROS VS 97.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT DEC 31, 2017 WAS 94.6 PCT VS 94.5 PCT YEAR AGO

* FY EPRA NET ASSET VALUE 93.26 EUR ‍​PER SHARE VS 92.76 EUROS PER SHARE YR AGO

* CONFIRMS GROSS DIVIDEND OF 5.50 EUROS PER SHARE FOR 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)