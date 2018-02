Feb 9 (Reuters) - ANIMA HOLDING SPA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY BROKERAGE MARGIN AT EUR 253.6 MLN VS EUR 248.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 111.3 MLN VS EUR 101.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 133.8 MLN, UP 5 PCT YEAR ON YEAR

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.19 PER SHARE

* CEO MARCO CARRERI SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS “TO IMMEDIATELY HARVEST THE SIGNIFICANT INCREASE OF THE DISTRIBUTION NETWORK” IN 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)