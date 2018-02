Feb 9 (Reuters) - ROSINTER RESTAURANTS:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT WILL OPEN 8 FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS IN Q1

* SEES GROWTH OF ITS FRANCHISING NETWORK IN 2018

* AS OF END-2107 IT HAD 100 FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS

