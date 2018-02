(Corrects the announcement’s date to Thursday.)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY:

* SAID ON THURSDAY Q2 2017 REVENUE OF 189.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 125.1 MILLION LIRA

* Q2 2017 NET LOSS OF 144.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 82.7 MILLION LIRA

