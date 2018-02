Feb 9(Reuters) - NESTMEDIC SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT NESTMEDIC ESOP SP. Z O.O. LOWERED ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 0% FROM 8.58% IN SHARE SALE TRANSACTION

* ANNA SKOTNY RAISED HER STAKE IN COMPANY TO 12.23% FROM 5.20% IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION

