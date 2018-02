Feb 9 (Reuters) - PHICOMM AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY BAFIN HAS ORDERED A MORATORIUM ON DERO BANK AG AND HAS ISSUED A PROHIBITION ON THE SALE AND PAYMENT OF FUNDS DUE TO IMMINENT OVER-INDEBTEDNESS IN THE BALANCE SHEET

