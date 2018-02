Feb 9 (Reuters) - ZASTAL SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS WILL VOTE ON MARCH 7 ON REVERSE STOCK SPLIT OF ALL COMPANY‘S SHARES AT 3:1 RATIO

* NUMBER OF COMPANY‘S SHARES WILL DECREASE TO 27,329,460 FROM 81,988,380 BUT NOMINAL VALUE WILL INCREASE TO 3.00 ZLOTY PER SHARE FROM 1.00 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* AS A RESULT OF REVERSE STOCK SPLIT COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED

