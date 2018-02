Feb 12 (Reuters) - WOOLWORTH CYPRUS PROPERTIES :

* TO ISSUE 45.1 MLN SHARES RESULTING FROM DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND IN THE FORM OF SHARES

* SHARES WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO THE ALREADY LISTED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY, WHICH WILL AMOUNT TO 214.0 MLN SHARES.

