BRIEF-Sandpiper Digital Payments: Execution of carve-out proceeds as planned

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Sandpiper Digital Payments AG:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY UPDATE REGARDING THE “CARVE-OUT” INITIALLY COMMUNICATED ON DEC. 5, 2017

* EXECUTION OF THE CARVE-OUT PROCEEDS AS PLANNED

* ENTRY OF INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* BH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG HAS COMMUNICATED THAT ITS SHAREHOLDING HAS FALLEN FROM 45.9% TO 17.8%

* I|A|F|A GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES SICAV, LUXEMBURG, HAS EXCEEDED THE THRESHOLD OF 3% AND NOW HOLDS 3.1% OF SANDPIPER DIGITAL PAYMENTS

* MANFRED RIETZLER HAS EXCEEDED THE THRESHOLD OF 5% AND NOW HOLDS 6.5%

