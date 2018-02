BRIEF-Beni Stabili Places Senior Unsecured Notes For EUR 300 Million

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Beni Stabili SpA Societa di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY IT HAS SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED AND PLACED THE ISSUE OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES FOR EUR 300 MILLION WITH A 10 YEAR MATURITY AND A 2.375% FIXED ANNUAL COUPON

* NOTES WERE PRICED AT A SPREAD OF 133 BASIS POINTS OVER THE REFERENCE MID SWAP RATE

* NET PROCEEDS OF THE ISSUE OF THE NOTES WILL BE USED BY THE COMPANY TO REFINANCE EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS

* THIS MAY INCLUDE INDEBTEDNESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE OUTSTANDING BOND ISSUE “€ 250,000,000 3.50 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 2019”, THROUGH THE EXERCISE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OPTIONS

