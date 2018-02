Feb 13 (Reuters) - MCI CAPITAL SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THE COMPANY RESOLVED TO ISSUE UP TO 37,000 SERIES P BONDS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO 37 MLN ZLOTYS IN PRIVATE OFFER

* THE SHARE ISSUE PRICE TO BE 986 ZLOTYS EACH

* SET MATURITY DATE OF SERIES P BONDS FOR MARCH 1, 2021

* SERIES P BONDS TO BEAR VARIABLE INTEREST BASED ON WIBOR 6M INCREASED BY MARGIN OF 4.0% WITH INTEREST PAID EVERY 6 MONTHS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)