LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - Rentenbank is marketing a two-year, 144a/Reg S US$1bn minimum bond at 3bp area through mid-swaps via BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and RBC.

The issue is guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Germany and rated Aaa/AAA/AAA (all stable).

Lux listing. Target market: Retail/Professional/Eligible Counterparties (all MiFID II distribution channels). (Reporting by Melissa Song Loong)