Feb 13 (Reuters) - TARCZYNSKI SA

* EJT INVESTMENT UPS PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER FOR 6 MILLION SHARES OF TARCZYNSKI TO 12.60 ZLOTY PER SHARE FROM 10.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE, SAY INTERMEDIARIES IN TENDER

* FUNDS HOLDING SHARES OF TARCZYNSKI DECLARED EARLIER THIS MONTH THAT PURCHASE PRICE OF 10.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE DOES NOT REFLECT FAIR VALUE OF CO

* EJT INVESTMENT ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 52.88% OF TARCZYNSKI ON DEC. 12, 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2EswZde

