Feb 14(Reuters) - Forthnet SA :

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY SAYS EARLY TERMINATION OF COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS WITH SUPERLEAGUE CONCERNS THE FOOTBALL SEASON 2018 – 2019 AND 15 OUT OF 16 OF ITS MEMBERS (EXCEPT FOR PAOK FC).

* SAYS CONTRACTUAL FEE OF THE COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS FOR THE 15 FOOTBALL CLUBS FOR FOOTBALL SEASON 2018 – 2019 FROM WHICH THE COMPANY IS RELEASED AMOUNTS TO EUR 37.6 MLN

