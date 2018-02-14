FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Financials
February 14, 2018 / 8:08 AM / a day ago

Deutsche Bank marketing EUR500m long 7yr hypo pfand at MS-8 area

Julian Baker

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) -

* Guidance MS-8 area, EUR500m no-grow, tbp today. Due 21 Aug 2025, pay 21 Feb, German law, Frankfurt listing, 1k/1k denoms, Reg S Tefra D, ISIN DE000DL19T67. Short first coupon. DB is B&D. (8am)

Deutsche Bank AG has mandated Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Natixis, SG CIB and Swedbank to lead manage its forthcoming EUR 500mn (no grow) RegS bearer, ECB eligible, Hypothekenpfandbrief (Mortgage-backed Covered Bond). The issue is expected to be rated Aaa by Moody’s and will bear a long 7y maturity. The transaction is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance): Eligible Counterparties, Professional and Retail clients (all distribution channels). No KID necessary. (8am)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.