RPT-FACTBOX-Bridgewater's $22 billion short bet against Europe

(Repeats from FEB 14, no changes to text) Feb 14 (Reuters) - The world's largest hedge fund manager Bridgewater Associates has built a $21.83 billion short position in European companies, including heavyweights such as Unilever , Siemens AG, Total SA, Allianz SE, among others. Traders and market participants believe the bets could be because Bridgewater is either expecting the stock market to fall or they are a play on the broader macroeconomic environment - hurting companies with large business exposures in the United States. Below is a list of European companies Ray Dalio's Bridgewater has taken short bets on in the past few weeks. The table discloses the latest available data on European companies from their respective financial market regulators. Company Name Country Short Position Position Value Filing Date (%) (in mln USD) Unilever Netherlands 0.66 1032.5 12-Feb Total France 0.72 1017.6 9-Feb Siemens Germany 0.86 970.0 1-Feb SAP Germany 0.74 925.2 1-Feb Allianz Germany 0.87 878.2 1-Feb Bayer Germany 0.86 847.4 1-Feb Intesa Sanpaolo Italy 1.32 839.5 8-Feb BASF Germany 0.84 811.9 1-Feb Daimler Germany 0.84 780.0 1-Feb Banco Santander Spain 0.69 753.0 12-Feb Enel Italy 1.2 697.9 8-Feb Eni Italy 1.1 656.0 8-Feb BNP Paribas France 0.65 628.6 12-Feb Sanofi France 0.64 627.1 12-Feb ASML Holding Netherlands 0.65 515.0 12-Feb ING Groep Netherlands 0.72 502.5 12-Feb AXA France 0.62 458.3 8-Feb Deutsche Telekom Germany 0.57 434.2 1-Feb Airbus France 0.52 411.6 8-Feb BBVA Spain 0.69 397.6 12-Feb Vinci France 0.67 389.7 12-Feb UniCredit Italy 0.82 386.8 31-Jan Air Liquide France 0.71 366.4 8-Feb Deutsche Post Germany 0.66 363.7 1-Feb Danone France 0.67 352.8 12-Feb Adidas Germany 0.75 339.1 1-Feb Schneider Electric France 0.66 332.7 12-Feb Societe Generale France 0.72 318.5 9-Feb Munich Re Germany 0.85 291.9 1-Feb Iberdrola Spain 0.61 289.3 12-Feb Telefonica Spain 0.6 286.7 12-Feb CRH Ireland 0.95 270.8 12-Feb Safran France 0.62 268.5 9-Feb Fresenius SE Germany 0.63 267.5 1-Feb Deutsche Bank Germany 0.78 254.0 1-Feb Philips Netherlands 0.73 253.4 12-Feb NOKIA Finland 0.8 246.8 8-Feb Orange France 0.56 245.9 12-Feb Saint-Gobain France 0.71 205.7 12-Feb Essilor France 0.71 203.6 8-Feb Engie France 0.53 198.2 12-Feb Vivendi France 0.56 191.4 12-Feb E.ON Germany 0.85 181.3 1-Feb Generali Italy 0.6 174.8 5-Jan Ahold Delhaize Netherlands 0.58 157.0 12-Feb Unibail-Rodamco Netherlands 0.68 155.1 12-Feb Atlantia Italy 0.5 123.2 30-Jan STMicro France 0.5 97.2 6-Feb Snam Italy 0.5 78.0 23-Jan Terna Italy 0.5 55.5 11-Jan Mediobanca Italy 0.5 53.3 22-Jan Prysmian Italy 0.7 49.3 16-Jan Moncler Italy 0.5 41.6 22-Jan UBI Banca Italy 0.7 38.3 9-Feb FinecoBank Italy 0.5 34.4 25-Jan Leonardo Italy 0.5 29.9 17-Jan Bper Banca Italy 0.8 21.5 12-Feb Azimut Italy 0.6 18.6 18-Jan Unipol Gruppo Italy 0.5 17.9 16-Jan