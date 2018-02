Feb 16 (Reuters) - Vertice Trescientos Sesenta Grados SA (Vertice 360):

* SAID ON THURSDAY SHAREHOLDERS SIGNED UP FOR 95.53 PERCENT OF THE RIGHTS IN 3.5 MILLION EURO CAPITAL INCREASE DURING PREFERRED SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD

* SQUIRREL CAPITAL SUBSCRIBED TO AROUND 25.2414 PERCENT OF THE SHARES

* SECOND PART OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE IS CARRIED OUT IN A FORM OF CREDIT COMPENSATION

