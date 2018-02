BRIEF-SPORTTOTAL comments on a notification of change in ownership interest

Feb 16 (Reuters) - SPORTTOTAL AG:

* COMMENTED ON THURSDAY ON A NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN OWNERSHIP INTEREST

* COMMISSION ON CONCENTRATION IN THE MEDIA ISSUED MEDIA RELEASE DECLARING THAT ”BILD GMBH & CO. KG INTENDS TO BUY A STAKE OF 5 % IN THE CAPITAL STOCK OF SPORTTOTAL.TV GMBH FROM THE CURRENT SOLE SHAREHOLDER SPORTTOTAL AG

* MANAGEMENT BOARD HAS DECLARED THIS A STATEMENT THAT IS TYPICAL IN THE RUN-UP TO A FIXED CONTRACTUAL AGREEMENT

* POSSIBILITY OF THIS AGREEMENT NOT BEING REACHED CANNOT BE EXCLUDED

* IF A PARTICIPATING INTEREST IS AGREED, THIS WOULD TAKE PLACE IN THE CONTEXT OF OPTION RIGHTS

