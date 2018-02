Feb 16 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* RESOLVED ON THURSDAY TO SUSPEND SHARES OF THE FOLLOWING COMPANIES IN TRADING ON NEWCONNECT MARKET AS THEY DID NOT PUBLISHED THEIR Q4 REPORTS: ADMIRAL BOATS SA, CENTRUM WSPIERANIA PROJEKTOW EUROPEJSKICH SA, INFOSYSTEMS SA , LZMO SA, NAVIMOR INVEST SA AND TERMO2POWER SA

