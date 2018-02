BRIEF-Galapagos And MorphoSys Present Results From Phase 1 Study With MOR106 In Atopic Dermatitis

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Galapagos:

* GALAPAGOS AND MORPHOSYS ANNOUNCED ON SATURDAY THAT MOR106 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN ATOPIC DERMATITIS (AD) PATIENTS

* MOR106 SHOWED FIRST SIGNS OF ACTIVITY AND DURABLE

* RESPONSES

* 83% OF PATIENTS AT HIGHEST DOSE REACHED AT LEAST 50% IMPROVEMENT PER ATOPIC DERMATITIS AREA AND SEVERITY INDEX (EASI-50) AT WEEK 4

* POOLED DATA ACROSS DOSE COHORTS SHOWED 72% IMPROVEMENT OF AD SYMPTOMS AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO BASELINE IN PATIENTS TREATED WITH MOR106

* PHASE 2 DEVELOPMENT OF MOR106 PLANNED TO BE INITIATED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

