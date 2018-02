Feb 19 (Reuters) - INWESTYCJE.PL SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY AFCI HOLDINGS LIMITED SOLD ITS ENTIRE 14.83 PCT IN COMPANY TO CUMPLEANO LIMITED IN SHARES SALE TRANSACTION

* BEFORE THE TRANSACTION CUMPLEANO LIMITED DID NOT OWN ANY SHARES OF COMPANY

