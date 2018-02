BRIEF-AAT Holding Signs Financing Agreements

Feb 19 (Reuters) - AAT HOLDING SA

* SAID ON FRIDAY THE COMPANY AND ITS UNIT, POLON-ALFA SP. Z O. O., SIGNED 116.2 MILLION ZLOTY CREDIT CONTRACTS WITH BANK ZACHODNI WBK SA AND BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS SA

* CREDIT TO BE USED FOR REFINANCING OF EXISTING DEBT, PURCHASE OF COMPANY‘S OWN SHARES, INVESTMENT EXPENSES AND GENERAL EXPENSES RELATED TO RUNNING THE COMPANY

* THE COMPANY HAS SIGNED DOCUMENTS WITH SELECTED INVESTORS OBLIGING INVESTORS TO BUY BONDS ISSUED BY THE COMPANY AT TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 33.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

