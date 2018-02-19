Ivory Coast hires banks for Eurobond

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - Ivory Coast has hired BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale for a Eurobond, according to sources.

Last week, prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly told reporters that banks had been chosen but declined to name them nor the amount the government was seeking to raise.

“We’ll go to the international market for an issue in euros,” he said. “We are even imagining international issuances in CFA francs.”

Ivory Coast is rated Ba3 by Moody’s and B+ by Fitch. The banks declined to comment.