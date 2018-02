Feb 20 (Reuters) - AMBROMOBILIARE SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY FY REVENUE EUR 4.0 MLN VS EUR 4.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE FROM ADVISORY UP 23 PCT YEAR ON YEAR TO EUR 3.0 MLN

* FY REVENUE FROM TRADING DOWN 40 PCT TO EUR 1.0 MLN

* NET FINANCIAL POSITION AT END-2017 TURNS POSITIVE TO EUR 438,000 FROM NEGATIVE POSITION OF EUR 563,000 A YEAR AGO

* BOARD APPOINTS CORINNA ZUR NEDDEN GENERAL MANAGER

