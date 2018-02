RPT-BRIEF-Kerry Group sees 2018 EPS growth of 6 to 10 pct

(Adds link)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kerry Group Plc:

* ‍FY GROUP REVENUE OF EUR 6.4 BILLION REFLECTING 4.3% BUSINESS VOLUME GROWTH​

* ‍GROUP TRADING MARGIN MAINTAINED AT 12.2%​

* ‍BASIC EPS UP 10.1% TO 333.6 CENT​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 43.9 CENT (TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND UP 12% TO 62.7 CENT)​

* ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 5.5% REFLECTING 9.4% GROWTH OVER PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​

* ‍IN 2018 WE EXPECT TO DELIVER ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 6% TO 10% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​