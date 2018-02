Feb 21 (Reuters) - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA (DIA SA):

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS SIGNED A STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH CAIXABANK FOR CONSUMER FINANCING

* CAIXABANK CONSUMER FINANCE TO BUY 50 PERCENT OF FINANDIA EFC

* UNDER THE DEAL COMPANIES WILL LAUNCH A UNIVERSAL PAYMENT CARD

