LONDON, Feb 21 (IFR) -

* Guidance UKT3.75% Sep 2020 +25 area for GBP200m size. Pricing today. Due 15 Dec 2020, pay 28 Feb, EMTN docs, German law, Lux listing, 1k denoms, Reg S bearer. (10:19am)

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau KfW (Ticker: KFW), guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Germany and rated Aaa/AAA/AAA (all stable) (Moody‘s/S&P/Scope), has mandated Barclays and Citi for a GBP200m increase of its GBP1.15bn 0.375% December benchmark. Immediately fungible with XS1682440026. (10:19am)