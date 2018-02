BRIEF-UnipolSai Places 500 Mln Euro Tier 2 Bond Due 2028

Feb 23 (Reuters) - UNIPOLSAI:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT LAUNCHED THE PLACEMENT OF TIER 2 SUBORDINATED DEBENTURE LOAN OF EUR 500 MLN WITH TEN YEAR MATURITY RESERVED TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS

* THE ISSUE RECEIVED ORDERS FROM ABOUT 200 INVESTORS, AROUND THREE TIMES THE TARGET OF THE ISSUE

* BOND TO BE ISSUED UNDER THE 3 BLN EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTES PROGRAM

* BOND TO BE ISSUED AT THE PRICE OF 100 PCT AND TO HAVE A COUPON OF 3.875 PCT AND SPREAD OVER THE REFERENCE RATE EQUAL TO 274.5 BASIS POINTS

* BOND PLACEMENT TO BE MANAGED BY JP MORGAN, MEDIOBANCA AND UNICREDIT AS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS

