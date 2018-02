Feb 23 (Reuters) - ERNE VENTURES SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THE COMPANY SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY 1,072,484 SHARES OF EBC SOLICITORS SA FOR 451,765 ZLOTYS

* AFTER TRANSACTION ERNE VENTURES OWNS 13.70 PERCENT OF EBC SOLICITORS SHARES

