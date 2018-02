Feb 23 (Reuters) - Caixabank SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT WILL PAY OUT FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.08 EURO GROSS PER SHARE ON APRIL 13

* TOTAL SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION FOR THE YEAR WILL REACH 0.15 EURO GROSS PER SHARE, BRINGING PAYOUT RATIO TO 53 PERCENT OF CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)